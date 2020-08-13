COOPER — Cooper ISD started back to school this morning with pencils, paper and even masks.
The school district is one of the first in Northeast Texas to get back to school with a mask mandate in place for educators.
Carrie Ingram dropped off her brood of three at Cooper Elementary School after taking some first day of school pictures in front of the sign at the school and one more back to school selfie with all of them. She said her children were happy to be back.
“We’re all extroverts,” she said. “My kids are social creatures.”
Another parent, Amber Sanders, dropping off twins Dave and Dean, agreed, although she said it was hard to come back.
“I like having them at home, but they need the separation because they are twins,” she said.
No visitors were allowed into the school building, but teachers and administrators were happy to have their students back in the hallways, and the students were happy to go to class.
“Because it’s fun to learn,” Tristin Bassham said, after having his picture taken out front. “My friend I’m most excited to see is Cameron. We never stopped being friends.”
New Cooper Elementary Principal Cody Gibson said he was surprised none of the smaller students cried this year, as usually on the first day there’s at least one or two who don’t want to be separated from their parents.
“It went smoothly today,” he said.
Superintendent Denicia Hohenberger, Gibson and other district teachers and staff welcomed students with open arms, ready to start the 2020-21 school year.
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Delta County has had the lowest number of confirmed virus cases among the Red River Valley counties. On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 17 confirmed cases since testing began in March, and 13 of those cases are considered recovered.
“We have two options for our students, according to parent choice: on-campus or remote learning (both with our great team of teachers),” Hohenberger said in late July when the district announced its first day of school. “Each option will include as much healthy interaction and personal connection as is safely possible between students and our faculty.”
The district’s plans are available on its website in order to “provide parents the opportunity to make informed decisions according to the unique needs of their families,” she said.
“Our on-campus plan includes health safety measures that still allow for warm, interactive classroom environments, while protecting from close proximity in larger group settings,” Hohenberger said. “For instance, we are adding outdoor play and picnic areas to allow for a great deal of outside time, without multiple classrooms being in the same area all at once.”
