The United Way of Lamar County announced it has added a third scholarship available to graduating high school seniors in Lamar County this year. The new $500 scholarship is for students who will be the first in their family to enter a two- or four-year college program.
UWLC started its scholarship program in 2018 with a $500 academic scholarship for seniors planning on entering a two- or four-year college and who had been impacted or involved with one of the United Way’s partner agencies. Last year, UWLC added a $500 scholarship to seniors planning on entering a CTE program.
Applications for all three scholarships are available through the high school counselor’s office or by emailing Sabrina Rosson at srossonuwlc@gmail.com and are due by May 1. Scholarships will be awarded at the United Way of Lamar County’s Texas Scholars Award night on May 17, which will also recognize the valedictorian and salutatorian from all the high schools in Lamar County as well as Clarksville ISD and Detroit ISD.
For information on these programs or the other UWLC educational and youth programs such as the Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt, Read to the Future, Kids Marathon, Summer Job Shadow Program, Children’s Mini Libraries and the Getting Ahead Financial literacy classes, call 903-784-6642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.