Pamela Kennison, 61, of Paris, Texas passed away on Feb. 20, 2021 at Paris Health Care Center in Paris, Texas.
She is survived by her son, Kyle Blake Robertson and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Amber McCleary; grandson, Brayden Reese; sisters, Donna Sherrill and husband, Shane, Frances Reese; great-grandmother, Zona Whitte; and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
