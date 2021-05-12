Mary Office, 52, of Clarksville, Texas passed away on May 8, 2021.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bonnie’s Chapel in Brownrigg Funeral Home with the Rev. Harold Massey serving as eulogist.
Services are entrusted to Brownrigg Funeral Home.
