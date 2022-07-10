Just days before his fourth birthday a couple weeks ago, Tobias Gonzales was diagnosed with leukemia and spent his birthday in a Dallas hospital where he began treatment.
On Saturday, the staff of Kids Clinic of Paris could be found at Tractor Supply manning a “Tobi Kicks Cancer” fundraiser to help Tobi’s family with expenses not covered by insurance.
“They are such a sweet family, and we’ve been taking care of Tobi since he was a baby,” clinic owner and children’s nurse practitioner Traci Craig said. The family has two other children, an 8-year old and a 6-year-old with juvenile arthritis.
Craig said she diagnosed Tobi with acute lymphoblastic leukemia June 20, and immediately sent him to Medical City in Dallas.
“Tobi is going to have to have treatments for the next couple of years, and we know that there’s a lot of additional expenses that insurance doesn’t cover, especially since he has to go all the way to Dallas to get treatments.”
Clinic staff members on hand to man a food table in the entrance of Tractor Supply to encourage donations to the fundraiser talked about the rambunctious little boy who often wore cowboy boots.
“He likes to wear his cowboy boots whether it is winter, or summer or whether he is wearing swim attire,” Craig said. “It doesn’t matter, he’s got his cowboy boots on and you can hear him with his precious little voice. If you don’t hear him, you will see him running down the hall.”
Nurse Jana Mobley shared the nickname “Wildman” the staff gave the rambunctious and outgoing child.
“He’s so full of energy, and he just brightens our day,” Mobley said.
Earlier in the week, Tobi’s mother, Jacquelyn Jensen, said her son’s world has been turned upside down.
“He is the most outgoing little boy who loves the outside but can’t be outside anymore to play in the dirt,” the mother said. “He loves people but will not be able to be around others because his resistance to illnesses will be so low.”
Jensen said she and Tobi’s father, Matt Gonzales , co-parent their children, which allows her to stay home.
“We are so appreciative of the staff at Kids Clinic for their care of our children and for the support they are giving us with Tobi’s cancer,” Jensen said. “Matt is going to miss a lot of work because he takes off for every treatment whether it be for our daughter or for Tobi.”
The mother shared that she is also a cancer survivor, having survived a diagnosis of leukemia in 2005.
“We have talked with a genetics counselor who recommends we have our other children tested as well,” Jensen said. “If it proves to be genetic, there is a 50/50 chance that my other two children can get leukemia in their lifetime.”
In addition to money raised Saturday, a “Tobi Tackles Cancer” fund has been set up at Guaranty Bank & Trust. Donations can be made at Kids Clinic of Paris, 345 Stone Ave., or at either of the bank’s locations at 3250 Lamar Ave. or 2015 NE Loop 286.
