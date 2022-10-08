Frances Norris

Frances “Meme” Norris went to be with her Savior on Oct. 3, 2022. She was 81 years old.
Frances was born in Fulton, Missouri on Jan. 7, 1941 to Warren and Tera Parsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Sara Sims and Kathleen Norris-Wallis; brother, Frank Allen; and granddaughter, Rachel Wallis.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Johnny Norris; and children, Angela Holt, Wynona Norris-Keeley and husband, Kyle, Johnny Norris Jr., Danny Wallis, John Thomas Bennington and wife, Ann. Meme leaves behind her 14 grandchildren, Ashleigh Taylor and husband, Ben, Karlie Hensley, Matthew Sugg and wife, Mysti, Amber Powell, Katy Norris, KJ Keeley, Sarah Wallis, David Wallis, Beau Michael Norris, Mckenzy Howell and husband, Victoria Bennington, Lauryl Bennington; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at Central Presbyterian Church on Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Frances to the Central Presbyterian Day School, 309 S Church St., Paris, TX 75460.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.