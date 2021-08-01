Plat approval for the new Wendy’s Restaurant at 3415 Lamar Ave. is expected from the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission at 5:30 p.m. Monday, with the commission’s recommendation to go before Paris City Council later this month.
Demolition is currently underway at the location across Lamar Avenue from Chick-fil-A with construction expected to begin as soon as the city approves the final plat and a building permit is issued.
The commission also is expected to approve a final plat for 1415 6th St. SE and discuss the formation of a sub-committee to address master trails and sidewalk planning, according to a posted agenda.
Also on the agenda is a request for a change in the zoning of the Brownwood Addition from multi-family to single-family district. At a meeting last week, Paris City Council referred the request back to Planning & Zoning and removed any mention of the bordering Davenport 3.6-acre tract also zoned multi-family.
The commission also is to consider a zoning change request at 2023 Culbertson St. from one-family to multi-family.
