Paris police responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1600 block of NE 34th Street NE at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle had walked away from the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, police said.
Officers found the owner/driver of the vehicle at his residence and conducted a welfare check. During the investigation, the owner/driver brandished a firearm, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting, police said. The suspect was provided first aid at the scene by officers and emergency medical responders, and subsequently transported by Care-Flight to a Dallas area hospital.
In accordance with Paris Police Department policy, all officer-involved shooting investigations are referred to the Texas Rangers, which has taken the lead in this investigation. In addition, per the Paris Police Department standard operating procedures, the officer involved will be placed on administrative paid-leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Neither the officer nor the suspect have been publicly identified. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is currently available.
Paris woman jailed on felony warrant
Paris police arrested Kelley Lynn Berry, 38, of Paris, at her residence on a felony probation violation warrant on a charge of credit or debit card abuse. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Business burglaries under investigation
Police responded to three business burglaries that had occurred sometime over the weekend. Two insurance offices and one finance office were burglarized and money was taken from all three businesses. It is unknown at this time if the three burglaries were committed by the same person(s). The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday.
