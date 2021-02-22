Betty Pearl Moore Bolton, 78, of Paris, went to be with our Lord on Feb. 21, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Pyles Cemetery. No formal visitation has been set but friends may come by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home to sign the guest book.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, and Don Shelton and Dain Shelton.
Mrs. Bolton was born on April 14, 1942, in Direct, Texas, a daughter of Elvis T. and Psyche M. Perkins Moore.
She was a nurse and had worked for Paris Orthopedic Clinic and St. Joseph Hospital. She was a member of Direct Baptist Church where she was very active in the children’s ministry. Mrs. Bolton enjoyed spending a lot of time with her grandchildren.
She married Gordon Lee “Buddy” Bolton on April 18, 1959, in Pattonville, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Pete Moore; sisters, Helen Miller and Peggy Julian; and a special cousin, Carol Shelton.
Mrs. Bolton is survived by children, Chris Bolton, Joey Bolton and Patricia Pridmore and husband, Bo, Molly Bolton, who referred to her as My Nana Mama; and a special niece, Crystal Shelton; grandchildren, Tandi Bishop, Lauren Ammerman, Jessie Moore, Buddy Bolton, Wendi Busby, Payton Pridemore, Roby Pridemore, Sarah Bolton, Meggan Lindgren, Cole Pridemore and Ethan Pridemore; and a host great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and sisters, Shirley Burnsed and Nancy Hutto.
The family requests memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: 4550 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
