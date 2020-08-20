Paris police responded to the 1600 block of Neathery Street at 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday. The complainant said they had recently purchased the residence and had begun renovations. It was reported that someone kicked in the front door and stole a 65 inch television.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested 3 people on Wednesday.
