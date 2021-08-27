Robert Huie, 72, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27,2021.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wes Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gunter Burns, Bradley Burns, Hunter Bratcher, Bo Szafran, Brent Bullock and Blake Bullock.
Robert was born on June 3, 1949 in Cooper, Texas to Gordon and Ida “Gunter” Huie. They have preceded him in death.
Robert and Sherry were married on June 12, 2020 in Charleston, Texas. He was a cowboy and a cattle hauler.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Huie, of Sulphur Springs, Texas; daughter, Machelle Burns and husband, Bradley, of Cooper, Texas; son, Gordon Lynn Huie, of Forney, Texas; brother, Richard Huie and wife, Jackie, of Cooper, Texas; four sisters, Sharron Rainey and husband, Lanny, of Commerce, Texas, Deborah McFadden and husband, Danny, of Rowlett, Texas, Janna Hammons, of Commerce, Texas and Jaletta Sims, of Paris, Texas; three grandchildren, Gunter Burns, of Cooper, Texas, Adley Burns, of Paris, Texas, Suko Huie, of Forney, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Shane Bratcher, of Paris, Texas and Cohen Burns, of Cooper, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
