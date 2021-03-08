Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 20th St. NE at 10:53 a.m. Friday for a traffic violation. The vehicle was occupied by three people.
The driver was found to have traffic warrants, the front passenger was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, and the back passenger, 29-year-old Alyssa Haley Thoms, of Paris, was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of suspected THC wax. All three were arrested.
Thoms was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. She was released Saturday on a $2,500 bond, according to the jail’s online records.
Police investigating hit and run
Police responded to the 1100 block of 22nd St. SE at 1:29 p.m. Friday in reference to a hit and run accident. The complainant reported that after their son’s ex-girlfriend removed her property from the residence, the ex-girlfriend entered a Jeep to leave the scene. The driver of the Jeep then sped away and in the process ran over the complainant’s foot. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 192 calls for service and arrested 15 people during the weekend.
