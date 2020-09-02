Naomi Inez Weaver, 92, of Paris, Texas, passed away on the morning of Sept. 1, 2020. She was a resident of Heritage House, in Paris.
A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Highland Cemetery in Deport, with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating.
Inez Weaver was born on May 25, 1928, in Harrison, Oklahoma to Jesse Newsome Pate and Clarence E. Pate Sr.
Her parents moved to Texas when she was very small. Her father died soon after and she was raised by her mother and Jesse’s second husband, W.C. “Buster” Newsom. She spent most of her life in the Deport, Pattonville and Paris area.
She was married to Elmer Lee (Red) weaver for 59 years until his passing in 2001.
She was very active in the Baptist faith. Inez was an expert seamstress and could make beautiful clothing, working from nothing more than a picture in a magazine. She was an excellent cook and loved to make her specialties for family and church gatherings.
She is survived by her daughter, Rexine Grant and husband, Steve, of Laguna Hills, California; son-in-law, Dale Sulsar, of Fulbright, Texas; brother, Dewey Pate and wife, Dorothy, of Reno, Texas; several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Lee “Red” Weaver; daughter, Pam Sulsar; granddaughter, Cathy Grant; and her brother, Clarence E. Pate Jr.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
