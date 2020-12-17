The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that the waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14, 2021. Customers who need to renew are urged to make an appointment today.
The waiver, granted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, applied to driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.
To assist customers needing driver’s license services, designated offices will be offering expanded hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, starting on Jan. 4. Appointments are already being accepted for the additional hours. The participating offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions.
In addition, this Saturday is the last day for Saturday appointments, which are still available at many locations across the state.
Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their driver’s license or ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL-RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.
DPS launched a new appointment solution when driver’s license offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only. (DL offices have implemented several Covid-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment.)
To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. If you are unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other locations nearby. Please check often as availability does change.
