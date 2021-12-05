Jimmie Ruth Shields, 93, of the Forest Hill Community, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Vivian Crowson officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Shields, the daughter of Jim Boren and Grace Hall Boren, was born April 12, 1928, in Lamar County, Texas.
She worked a number of years at Nahas and at a clothing factory in Roxton. Her later years were spent working at the Holiday Inn. It was also during those years she was a helpmate to her husband, Richard, on their farm doing everything from tending cattle to combining grain. She loved animals from cats and dogs to a 20-year-old cow she cared for through its life.
Jimmie was a member of the Forest Hill United Methodist Church. During Carolyn’s school years, she was always the room mother, as Carolyn would volunteer her for those duties.
Her husband, Richard Shields, and a grandson, Edward Hostetler Jr., preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Hostetler and husband, Ronnie, two granddaughters, Evette Rodriguez and husband, Cliff, and Arilynn Hostetler; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Hostetler, Matthew Hostetler, Morgan Harkrider and husband, Josh, Madeline Hostetler, Onya Rainbolt and Kiah Rainbolt; and two sisters, Mary Jones and Betty Canida; along with several nephews and a host of friends.
