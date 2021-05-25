The Lamar County Human Resources Council was invited May 15 to celebrate a prior client’s 92nd birthday — an honor extended to all those who Roy Mooreland said had made a difference in his life.
Mooreland’s story with LCHRC is heartwarming. Every year, the council allows clients to turn in a Christmas wish with their Gifts of Love card, and Mooreland’s stated: “All I want is a real Christmas dinner.” LCHRC took the words to heart, partnering with a local church to provide Mooreland with a full course meal and a tremendous spread. They then gathered together and had Christmas dinner.
But the Christmas Memories recipient seemed less interested in the food than in the people, said Shelly Braziel, executive director of LCHRC.
“I was really kind of blown away. We bought all this food, and it was set out on the table for him, and he didn’t want to eat it because he just wanted to spend time with all the volunteers that had come out there with myself and three other people. He wanted to hang out, show us pictures, tell us about his life, and so I really think that that was more about spending time with people versus the actual food,” she said.
Braziel saw the event as a bright spot and a reminder of how LCHRC makes a difference in people’s lives.
“People want to hear about this. There’s so much negative in the world right now and you know, we can put out something that’s just a little bit positive, hopefully that will just brighten somebody’s day up, and Mr. Mooreland absolutely is one of those people that can just brighten your day,” Braziel said.
The Gifts of Love program asks Meals on Wheels participants to send in a flyer they have during the holiday season. Participants list a few things they need, a few things they want, and LCHRC creates adoption cards for them. People in the community, businesses and individuals then purchase and adopt the cards for the participants.
There is one wishlist that generally stands out to LCHRC, called the Christmas Memories recipient, which LCHRC takes upon its own shoulders to fulfill. Such was the case with Mooreland’s wish for a Christmas dinner.
The Meals on Wheels program serves five counties and about 1,000 people a day. But LCHRC does not stop there. The council also has four senior centers — which though closed due to Covid-19 are expected to open again this summer — access to the Horizon House transitional shelter, a two-year housing program, and seasonal giveaways. Stay Cool Lamar County is another program where the LCHRC partners with the EMS to give window units to senior citizens.
“The services that we provide are absolutely necessary in our community. And so we are constantly evaluating what is needed in the community, identifying gaps in services and creating those programs, and we’re just going to continue to do that, and I have no doubt that we will continue to have amazing support from our community, and we will continue to be able to provide whatever services our community needs,” Braziel said.
