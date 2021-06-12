Thelma Woodson McDowra, 89, of Paris, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Meadowbrook Gardens with her nephew, Rick Jaynes, officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled; however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon Tuesday. During this time, the family will be at the home of Brad and Gretta McDowra, 7030 Wendy Dr., Paris, TX 75462.
Thelma, the daughter of William Odis Woodson and Jennie May Dudley Woodson, was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Clardy, Texas.
She graduated from East Lamar High School. Her career with City Wide TV spanned 30 years before her retirement in 2005.
Thelma was a member of the College Church of Christ.
On June 21, 1947, she married Robert Kenneth McDowra, building 61 years of family and memories before his death on Sept. 5, 2009. Also preceding in death were her parents; a son, Randy Lynn McDowra; a brother, Elmer Woodson; a sister, Edna Towers; and Thelma’s twin sister, Velma Salter.
Survivors include two sons, Gary McDowra and wife, Cathy, and Brad McDowra and wife Gretta; a daughter-in-law, LaHonda McDowra; grandchildren, Mandy Ragan, Marcy Langston, Shane McDowra, Cody McDowra, Tyler McDowra, Laura McDowra, Stephanie Bigler, Shae Raper, Kimberly Ford and Jennifer Taylor; ten great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Jaynes; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be Sonny Reichmann, Shane McDowra, Cody McDowra, and Greg Rook.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
