Courtney Miller, 37, of Pecan Gap, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Hunt Regional Medical Center of Greenville, Texas.
Services celebrating Courtney Miller will be on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for viewing at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 West Dallas Avenue, Cooper, Texas. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. with graveside at Rocky Ford Cemetery, Roxton, Texas. Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Cooper, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.