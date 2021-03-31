Kenneth Wayne Lackey, 80, of Powderly, Texas, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Ken was born on Jan. 27, 1941, in Bessemer, Alabama.
He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing, and the outdoors in general. He graduated from Jones Valley High School, Birmingham, Alabama, in 1959. Following graduation, he moved to Kissimmee, Florida, and shortly thereafter, enlisted in the United States Army Reserve. He completed his enlistment and was honorably discharged in 1969. Later that same year, he married his wife, the former Avaline Dale Lancaster, of Kissimmee. He worked for the Kissimmee Utility Authority, retiring in 1998 after more than three decades of distinguished service. Following several years of full-time ranching, he and his wife relocated to Powderly in 2009, where he remained until his passing.
Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Avaline; his sister, Marie Waldrop, of Bessemer; his brother, Danny Lackey and his wife, Jan, of Kissimmee; his daughter, Bobbi Jo Hair and her husband, Donnie, of Texarkana, Texas; his son, Kenneth Wayne Lackey Jr. and his wife, Ashleigh, of Kissimmee; and his four grandsons, Andrew Wayne Lackey, Patrick Augustus Lackey, Robert Allan Lackey and Kenneth Wayne Lackey III, of Kissimmee.
Online condolences may be sent to Lackey family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
