At 6 p.m. Sunday, members of Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene will hold a pastoral appreciation and farewell dinner for Dr. Michael & Diana Gentry.
The Gentry’s ministry in Lamar County at Paris First, Blossom, and Paris New Life Churches of the Nazarene will come to an end on Sunday, August 8. Dr. Michael Gentry has been a very active part of the Lamar County area. During his tenure here he has been a member of the Lamar Country Christian Minister’s Association, Paris Ministerial Alliance, and Blossom Minister’s Alliance.
In addition, he has served in the community by being president of past chaplain’s boards at McCuistion Hospital and Christus St. Joseph Hospital as well as being a volunteer chaplain at both. Many will remember his working at Living Water Bookstore from 2000-2007 and Diana worked there as well 2013-2021. He has also been a member of the Paris Founder’s Lions Club and served in nearly every office, enjoying a few years as president and also representing the club at the International Lion’s Club Convention in Philadelphia, PA in 1998.
Dr. Gentry would like to thank Brentwood Terrace and the nursing and administration staff for taking such wonderful care of his mother, Leona Gentry, during her last 4 ½ years in battling Alzheimer’s.
“It has been a wonderful 25 years serving the Church of the Nazarene in Lamar County and to be accepted as a part of this community,” he said. “It was a good place to raise our three children.”
Former members, attenders, and friends are invited to bring a food dish and join in the final Sunday evening with the Gentrys.
Paris New Life Church of the Nazarene, is at the intersection of Highway 82 and 196 in Blossom, next door to Weezy’s.
