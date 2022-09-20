The links were alive with the swings and shouts of would-be golfers and rednecks for a day Saturday at the Pine Club Golf Course for the annual Redneck Golf Tournament to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
“It is all in good fun,” said Judy Martin, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity.
While the flamingo golf clubs were missing this year, there were still some silly ways to try to play the game.
For instance on Hole 12, the golfers had to tee off with a slingshot because any redneck worth his salt is handy with a slingshot.
Then on Hole 12 players had to use kiddie golf clubs to putt-putt a plastic ball into the hole.
Now since this was not a genuine tour tournament and since it was a fundraiser, there were ways participants could improve their scores for a few dollars more.
There were the old standby mulligans or do-overs, there was a toilet seat obstacle and others. And all of those tricky holes could be overcome just by donating a little more to the cause of building homes for people who need help with housing.
Several of the 24 teams in the tournament took advantage of the benefits as some called them to avoid the term cheaters.
“We’re always in the redneck stuff. We took advantage of the redneck rules,” said Bob Ricks of Reno. As a member of the team representing Calvary United Methodist Church, he said he preferred the term redneck rules over cheaters. His team ended up winning a tiebreaker for third place.
“We don’t care how much they cheat, because it is for a good cause,” Martin said.
Robert Talley and his City of Paris teammates proudly announced they got their hands on every cheater available.
“We got the big ticket. We got them all,” he said.
“We like to think we’re golfers, but naw,” Teammate Terry Wooten reasoned as to why they had ways around the regular rules.
Chip McEwin, of Richard Drake Construction, admitted that he used a mulligan on a hole he had just played. That was because he is not the golfer in the family, but his son, Zach, who played for Paris Junior College, and daughter, Jaycie, who played a North Lamar High School, are.
The second place team in the rules-are-make-to-be-broken-for-a-price tournament was Emerson Fencing.
The first place winners were almost overwhelmed by their victory this year as they were repeat winners after claiming the title last year.
“I am not a golfer, but I can fix a golf cart,” Jeff Taber of the winning Taber Automotive team. “We have played the last seven years and been in the top five for the past five years.”
“We did it for the fun of it and because it is giving back to the community,” said team member Jeff Streety.
Taber agreed.
“We are glad to support Habitat for Humanity and everything they do,” he said.
Martin and the crew said they were appreciative of that and all that played.
“I think everything went well. We raised between $13,000 and $14,000 and I was happy with the turnout,” Martin said after the event. “The people at the golf course are so wonderful to work with.”
Those who didn’t get a chance to play can still contribute to Habitat by sending donations to P.O. Box 1555, Paris, TX 75461.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.