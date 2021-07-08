The Horizon House Transitional Shelter of Paris will host its annual Stuff a Bag fundraiser in partnership with the Lamar County Human Resources Council on July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m outside the shelter at 450 4th St SW.
Participants stuff bags with clothing, buying either one bag for five dollars or two bags for eight. The event will last until 2 p.m. or until sold out. 100% of profits will go to benefit the shelter, and only cash will be accepted.
