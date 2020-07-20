Julia Ann Fry, 83, of Paris, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Graveside services have been set for Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in the open air chapel. No formal visitation will be observed. Her body will lie in state from noon until 5 p.m. on Wednesday for viewing and to sign the register book.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fry family at fry-gibbs.com.
