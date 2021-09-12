The Lamar County Genealogical Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday featuring Ari Wilkins, speaking about “Reconstructing Communities Using Census Records, Sanborn Maps and City Directories.”
Register in advance for this meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kdu2qqjovGNLvRKNDH4CnVU30SEtH0YS-. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Membership in the Lamar County Genealogical Society is not required to attend meetings of the Society.
Wilkins, a graduate of Louisiana State University, has spoken nationally before a number of local, state and national genealogical, historical and library organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.