Harvey "Ray" McDaniel

Harvey "Ray" McDaniel

Harvey "Ray" McDaniel, age 74, of Bedford, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

He was born in Paris Texas on 1st of Dec. 1947. After High School, Ray joined the US Navy where he served proudly in the Vietnam War. After serving Ray went on to be a member of several police departments in the DFW area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.