Harvey "Ray" McDaniel, age 74, of Bedford, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
He was born in Paris Texas on 1st of Dec. 1947. After High School, Ray joined the US Navy where he served proudly in the Vietnam War. After serving Ray went on to be a member of several police departments in the DFW area.
In July 1993 Ray married Becky McDaniel, whom he spent 30 beautiful years with. Ray was a man of many talents; an avid woodworker, loved working with and training dogs, and he also was an avid reader and lover of all things history.
Ray is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kennedy, and brother, Mike McDaniel. He is survived by his wife Becky McDaniel, daughter Desiree McDaniel-Ligon and her husband Conley; daughter Tammy Scalf and her husband Derric; son Tom Zais and his wife Kimberly; son Tim Zais and his wife Shannon; his grandchildren Bella, Elle, Kaden, and Brynlynn Zais, Madison Josephson, Weston and Collin Scalf, and Becca Ligon and his sister Kim McTee and her husband David and their two children Mindy Kennedy and Michael McTee.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Dec. 10, 2022 from 4 to 7p.m. at The Legacy Church of Christ gymnasium at 8801 Mid Cities Blvd, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either the Girls Awareness Club (GAP) of Trinity High School in Euless Texas that works with local dog shelters, or The American Heart Association.
