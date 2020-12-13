BONHAM — A Covid-19 situation update and an extension of Fannin County’s plans of operations are on the Fannin County Commissioner’s agenda for 9 a.m. Tuesday. The commissioners will meet in Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and the meeting will be broadcast on Zoom with meeting ID 875 3786 6084.
Also on the agenda is action to approve a one-time severance of 3 acres from a 34.653-acre tract on FM 273 in Ravenna; the naming of a private road for the McIlrath Addition on Highway 78 in Leonard to McIlrath Road, which, after one year of private maintenance, may be adopted as a County Road; to replace a member of the Public Facility Commission Board; and to move $16,168.69 from line 100-370-1310 Automobile Insurance Loss Payments to line 100-560-4540 R&M Automobiles.
The agenda also includes an observance of order signed by 336th Judicial District Judge Laurine Blake appointing Alicia Whipple as county auditor for a term of two years beginning Jan. 10, 2021, and approval of the treasurer’s financial and investment reports.
