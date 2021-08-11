Donald Sims, 58, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Aug. 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends in Maxey Funeral Chapel Friday on Aug.13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services are set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Solid Rock Baptist Church with the Rev. Windsor Archie serving as eulogist. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
