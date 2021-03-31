Lamar County Appraisal District board of directors will welcome a new member to fill the vacancy left by past chairman Terry Christian at a 4 p.m. meeting today at the appraisal district office, 521 Bonham St.
The district also is to receive an annual audit report, discuss a bank depository contract and receive a report from the chief appraiser as well as from both the appraisal and collections department supervisors.
