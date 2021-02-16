FEB. 13 to FEB. 16
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Feb. 13
6:36 to 7:04 a.m., 3035 NE Loop 286.
3:37 to 3:45 p.m., 400 19th St. NW.
4:21 to 4:31 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
Feb. 15
3:06 to 3:10 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
Feb. 16
5:07 to 5:32 a.m., 725 N. Colegiate Drive.
Vehicle Fire
Feb. 15
1:24 to 1:51 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
First Responder
Feb. 12
4:55 to 5:09 p.m., 505 32nd St. NE.
6:14 to 6:28 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.
9:53 to 10:05 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
10:56 to 11:19 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
10:57 p.m. to 12:01 a.m., 215 13th St. NE.
Feb. 13
12:54 to 1:16 a.m., 19998 Highway 82 W.
4:06 to 5:26 a.m., 4222 Castlegate Drive.
8:06 to 8:25 a.m., 800 W. Center St.
12:05 to 12:16 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
6:13 to 6:26 p.m., 565 25th St. NE.
11:20 to 11:41 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Feb. 14
1:39 to 1:52 a.m., 730 23rd St. SE.
6:30 to 6:44 a.m., 2358 E. Cherry St.
Feb. 15
2:56 to 3:01 a.m., 1151 15th St. NW.
9:32 to 9:51 a.m., 519 2nd St. NE.
1:19 to 2:16 p.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
2:40 to 3:07 p.m., 150 47th St SE.
Feb. 16
12:04 to 12:13 a.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.
2:53 3:09 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Feb. 12
6:03 to 6:25 p.m., Highway 19/24/FM 1184.
Feb. 13
12:46 to 12:53 a.m., 6351 Highway 271 N.
Feb. 14
12:50 to 1:19 p.m., 2500 Lamar Ave.
Feb. 15
3:06 to 3:38 p.m., Spur 139/NE Loop 286.
4:48 to 5:16 p.m., 1870 Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Feb. 14
3:07 to 3:29 p.m., 2826 Kessler Drive.
Feb. 15
8:08 to 8:08 p.m., location unavailable.
Public Service
Feb. 12
10:20 a.m. to 1:26 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Feb. 13
4:18 to 4:29 p.m., 600 Lamar Ave.
Feb. 14
10:38 to 10:50 a.m., 600 Bonham St.
Out of Service
Feb. 12
7:26 to 10:31 a.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
1:01 to 2:19 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Feb. 15
1:22 to 1:36 p.m., 1300 Lamar Ave.
3:37 to 3:46 p.m. 1860 Clarksville St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.