Rick Ray Crutchfield, 67, of Detroit, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Rick, the son of Grady Crutchfield and Lula Mae Henry Crutchfield, was born on April 23, 1955, in Amarillo.
He attended elementary school in Sumner and Vega High School where he played football.
Rick was a trucker, heavy equipment operator, and had owned and operated a fish farm. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting.
His parents; and three siblings, Tommy Crutchfield, Wanda Rose and Terry Crutchfield, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two children, Kari Holland and husband, Gary, of Krum and Bradley Crutchfield and wife, Lori, of Blossom; grandchildren, Breanna Layfield, of Kerens, Addison Ivey, of Denton, Cassidy Bichsel, of White Deer, Claire Crutchfield, of White Deer, Zoe Crutchfield, of Blossom, Tucker Crutchfield, of Blossom, Christina Talamantez, of Amarillo and Melissa McKay, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Caidence Talamantez, Jonathan Talamantez, Lyla Layfield, Oliver McKay and Brynli Bichsel; a brother, Jerry Crutchfield and wife, Diana, of Detroit; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
