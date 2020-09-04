Billy Keith Moore, age 68, of Bagwell passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Medical Center of Plano.
Bill was born on Aug. 25, 1952.
He is survived by his wife, Dink Moore, of Bagwell; children, Brandi Lewis and husband, Shawn, Brooke Moore, both of Clarksville, Doug Miller and wife, Courtney, Rene Clough and husband, Charles, both of Bagwell; one sister, Brenda Moore Raney, of Maud; numerous grandchildren, Morgan, Karma, Ethan, Lily, Coltrane, Kiley, Jayce, Riley, Grayson, Dixie, Chesney and Danni. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Joe and Pauline Robbins Moore; his brother, Michael Moore; and two grandchildren, Secily and Trey Lackey.
Bill was a kind hearted man who had a huge love for sports, trivia, collecting hot wheels and spending time with his grandkids, making random trips to Wal Mart just for them. He loved sitting on the porch listening to old music and telling silly jokes to his grandkids or even teaching them to yodel.
Bill proudly served in the United States Marines with several of his high school buddies and has always shown a very patriotic love for them and his Country. He will be greatly missed by us all, especially his special best friend, Grayson Miller.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Raney, Doug Miller, Charles Clough, Jesse Smith and Shawn Lewis. Honorary pallbearers are Andy Cooper, Randy Cooper and Grayson Miller.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Clarksville Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Brown and Charles Clough officiating. Burial will follow in Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the Moore family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
