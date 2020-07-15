Janita Hazel Manen, 92, of Sumner, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, at Emberson Baptist Church, with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Manen, the daughter of Burney A. Beard and Florence Bridwell Beard, was born on June 10, 1928, in Ruston, Louisiana.
She worked at Walgreens warehouse in Houston and later was a group leader at Eckerd’s warehouse, until her retirement.
Janita was a faithful member of Emberson Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delven Manen; a son, Delton L. Manen; and a daughter, Carolyn Gail Thorndyke.
Survivors include three children, Janita Marilyn Mills and husband, Ed, of Sumner, Wanda Chamberlain and husband, W. D., of Sumner and Steven Manen and wife, Pam, of Montgomery; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be James Crocker, Buren Winters, Ely Winters, Kevin Simons, Rick Johnson and Wesley Holder. Honorary bearers will be Austin Crocker, Rocky Rau and Anthony Villarreal.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
