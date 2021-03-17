Officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen Saturday from an address on Fitzhugh Street. Officers learned the suspect had borrowed the vehicle, but failed to return it as agreed.
The vehicle was spotted by a friend of the complainant, and officers with the patrol division assisted a local auto theft detective in stopping it in the 1500 block of West Maple Street. The driver, Kemonte Gordon, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, and theft with prior convictions. He was taken to the police department, booked and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating theft report
Officers received a report of theft of property in the 2100 block of West Cherry Street. The complainant told officers a tenant of the property stole numerous items from a detached shed that they did not have permission to enter. Part of the property was recovered by the investigating officer. The incident is still under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.