In one of the toughest competitions for daily newspapers in the state of Texas, The Paris News earned recognition for its website and its monthly magazine, Paris Life. The honor came Saturday during the Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest banquet at Embassy Suites in Denton.
Competing in a division against much larger daily newspapers, like the Galveston Daily News and the Victoria Advocate, the first place win for Best Website was The Paris News’s highest honor this year. The website was judged on ease of use, appearance, content and other criteria. Access to the website comes at no additional cost to newspaper subscribers and is available in a digital subscription without paper delivery.
“It is such an honor to receive recognition for The Paris News’s website from the Texas Press Association, especially given the size and resources of other papers we’re up against. Our website is the result of collaboration with our community of readers to provide a speedy, attractive digital delivery for news,” managing editor Klark Byrd said.
Winning a third place award was The Paris’s News magazine Paris Life. It is the first award for the magazine since Byrd took over as editor.
“Paris Life is definitely a labor of love, one that’s primarily done by our wonderful freelance contributors. They work hard every month to provide the raw material for our composers, Holly Nowell and Megan Pedersen, to put out a well designed magazine that many look forward to reading,” Byrd said. “I can’t thank former writer Jennifer Cullum enough for her work in helping us to turn the magazine around. Krystle Byrd also was part of that process, and she continues to write for us. Cullum’s spot was filled by Devon Childers, and she’s an amazing writer providing amazing features.”
These two awards join 10 others received in April from the North & East Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Those honors included three first place awards, for Column Writing, Editorials and Feature Story, four second place awards and three third place awards for work done in 2020.
The Paris News also is participating in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Excellence in Journalism contest. The results are to be announced sometime today.
