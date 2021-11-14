Martha Virginia Story Kyzar born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Snyder, Oklahoma, to Laura Pearl Johnson and William “Bill” Jackson Story, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Nov. 10, 2021 while surrounded by friends at her home.
Martha graduated from Idabel Grey High School in 1968 and attended one year of college at Southwestern Assembly of God College in Waxahachie, Texas. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at Southeastern University in Durant, Oklahoma in Dec. of 1971.
She began working for the Oklahoma State Welfare Department in Idabel, Oklahoma in Feb. of 1972. She transferred to the Social Security Administration in April of 1973 and retired from the Paris office in Aug. of 2018.
She married Kay Elton Kyzar on June 28, 1974 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Laura Bascle; brothers, Shelby Story, Willie Story, Ervin Wilson and Richard Wilson.
She is survived by one half sister, Betty Cole, of Antlers, Oklahoma; many nieces and nephews and special friends.
Martha looked forward to transferring to heaven and seeing Jesus face to face and to being with her family and special friend, Ruby Creacy, who preceded her in death.
Martha’s home-going services have been set for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Wade White and Curtis Blake officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. A private burial in Brookhaven, Mississippi will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kyzar family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
