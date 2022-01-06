Gerry Nell Perdue, 45, of Arthur City, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1976 in Paris, Texas to Ronald Merritt and Loydene Watson Merritt. She married Allen Perdue on Dec. 3, 2013.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; children, Chelsey Honsinger, Breanna Genung, Sydney Yuknavage, Lucas Nichols, Ellisa Nichols, Hali Gibson, Ethan Perdue; grandchildren, Daniel Honsinger, Braiden Gibson, Georgia Gibson; brothers. Ronald Merritt, Johnny Lee Merritt, Jeff Merritt, Billy Merritt; sisters, Leah Hoss, Brandy Jennings, Darla Crowell, Joy Henderson; bonus siblings, David Merritt, Ginger Farmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loydene DeBerry, Ronald Merritt, Lavanda and Rufus Merritt.
Pallbearers will be Allen Perdue, Jeff Merritt, Zachary Yuknavage, Lucas Nichols, Ethan Perdue and Matt Gibson. Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Merritt and David Merritt.
Online condolences may be sent to the Perdue family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
