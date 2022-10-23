Bonnie Jean Guest, 81, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Guest, the daughter of Leland Brantley and Ella Pierce Brantley, was born Dec. 21, 1940, in Foley, Alabama.
On Jan. 1, 1960, she married Jack Guest, building 30 years of family and memories before his death on Nov. 16, 1990.
Her career, as a teacher’s aide with Prairiland ISD, spanned many years. Bonnie worked at the Deport campus and the Blossom campus. She was a member of Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers, the Eastern Star and First Baptist Church Paris where she was active in the Senior Adult Sunday School Class. For a number of years she volunteered at L.P. McCuistion Regional Medical Center. Bonnie’s grandbabies, who referred to her as Nana, were the light of her world and she loved them very much.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Guest and Susan Taylor; her companion for 30 years, Mack Coward; grandchildren, Morgan Hemingway and husband Chase, Keaton Tucker, and Kennedy Taylor; great-grandchildren, Knox Hemingway, Swayzie Hemingway, Rumor Hemingway and Nixyn Tucker; and a brother, Freddie Brantley; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be John Denison, Chase Hemingway, Keaton Tucker, Jason Coward, Lawrence Coward, Knox Hemingway and Britt Barnard.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
