Good morning, Red River Valley!
We wake today to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as weak low pressure will work with a destabilizing atmosphere this afternoon to create pop-up showers. For the first time in a long time, our high will not get into the 90s if we have enough cloud cover and do see precipitation. The forecast high is 87 degrees.
Rain chances fall off as we head into the overnight period, and diminish almost entirely after 1 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74.
Expect a cloudy Thursday to become gradually mostly sunny with a high near 91. Heat index values will return to triple-digit territory, getting as high as 102 in this region. Thursday night is likely to be partly cloudy with a low around 75.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
