We wake today to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms as weak low pressure will work with a destabilizing atmosphere this afternoon to create pop-up showers. For the first time in a long time, our high will not get into the 90s if we have enough cloud cover and do see precipitation. The forecast high is 87 degrees.

Rain chances fall off as we head into the overnight period, and diminish almost entirely after 1 a.m. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 74.

Expect a cloudy Thursday to become gradually mostly sunny with a high near 91. Heat index values will return to triple-digit territory, getting as high as 102 in this region. Thursday night is likely to be partly cloudy with a low around 75.

A tropical system will move inland on the weekend, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to North and Central Texas with the highest rain chances on Saturday. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary hazards. Severe storms are not anticipated. High temperatures will be below normal, ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. However, the high humidity will make it feel hotter.

