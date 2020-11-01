Carol Nola Rattan Smith, 78, of Oak Ridge, Texas, died on Thursday, Oct.29, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack.
To allow the public to pay their respects at their own leisure, Mrs. Smith will lie in state from 2 to 7 p..m. at Oak Ridge Church of Christ, 10368 East FM 1550, Ladonia, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Oak Ridge Church of Christ, with the funeral service to follow. Clint Norwood will officiate; Robert Milton will give the eulogy; Tom Wishard and Ryan Turner will lead congregational singing; Mark Rattan, Tyler Rattan, Brad Rattan and Luke Rattan will provide songs for the service; and Marty Kueckelhan and Scott Munger will lead prayers. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas.
All attendees are asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Carol was born on June 7, 1942, in Ladonia, Texas, the daughter of Fred Meredith and Lottie Ray Farmer Rattan. She married the love of her life and best friend, John Arthur Smith, on March 8, 1958, and for 62 years they were sweethearts. She missed him desperately after his death on July 4, 2020.
Although employed at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Ladonia for 27 years, her true occupation was wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family and God’s family, especially the members of Oak Ridge Church of Christ, were her main loves. She exemplified the wife of noble character in Proverbs 31. Her sphere of influence was infinite. Her wishes were for all to love God, love and hold family and friends near, express love and to teach love and obedience to Christ and His church which will lead to eternal life with Him.
Carol loved baseball, football, basketball, volleyball and roping, anything involving the grandchildren. She loved bluebonnets, bluebirds, hummingbirds and daisies, God’s special creations. She blessed countless individuals with crocheted afghans and cards with Bible verses for all seasons and occasions, expressions of her love.
Carol is survived by her children and their spouses, Jackie Shelton of Paris, Michele Smith of Sulphur Springs, Cindy and Marty Kueckelhan of Bonham, Stanley Smith of Dallas, and Leasa Baxter of Oak Ridge. She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Blair Shelton and fiancé, Tyler Tongson; Jared Shelton and girlfriend, Tyra Reeves; Shannon and Jackie Thomas, Lane and Aubrey; Jennifer and Colt Compton, Grady and Conley; Quincy Kueckelhan and Haynzli; Brad and Kaylea Baxter; and Brian and Krista Baxter and Bryce. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Rattan; nieces Robin Bethel and Pam Petrea; and special friends, Sarah Sue Burnett, Molly Turner, Sylvia Wishard and Carol Wishard.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband; their sons, John Alan Smith and Jeff Smith; their son-in-law, Jimmy Baxter; their granddaughter, Kelayne Kueckelhan; her parents; her brother, Bobby Rattan; her sister and brother-in-law, Jimmie Doris and Calvin Vessels; her father and mother-in-law, W.T. “Bill” and Faye Smith; and a special aunt, Myrt Smith. Casket bearers will be Brad Baxter, Brian Baxter, Colt Compton, Marty Kueckelhan, Quincy Kueckelhan, Jared Shelton, Stanley Smith and Jackie Thomas. Presiding at the registry and distributing programs will be Kaylea Baxter, Krista Baxter, Jennifer Compton, Blair Shelton, and Shannon Thomas. Honorary casket bearers will be Jeremy Jones, Matthew Lieske, Harvey Lynn Milton, Jimmy Milton, David Cunningham, Steve Cunningham, Jonathan Mendez, Justin Milton, Aaron Munger, Caleb Munger, Scott Munger, Glenn Petrea, Kevin Petrea, Stacey Petrea, Brad Rattan, Mark Rattan, Charlie Thomas, Mike Vessels, Albert White and Danny Wishard.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Church of Christ, 11372 East FM 1550, Honey Grove, TX 75446 or Oak Ridge Cemetery Association, 761 CR 3475, Honey Grove, TX 75446.
To convey condolences or sign an online registry friends and family may register in Carol’s Book of Memories at cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.