Linda Nell Bryson, age 73, of the Lone Star Community, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Linda was born on July 11, 1947, in Deport, to Roy Lee and Imogene Stephenson Hutson.
She retired from the Clarksville Independent School District and was co-owner of Blackmon Pharmacy with her husband, Bill.
Linda enjoyed camping and being in the outdoors with her family. She was a member of the Red River Riders and performed at many area rodeos and parades. Linda supported her children and grandchildren in all of their activities and was co- founder of the CISD Ag Booster Club. She was of the Methodist faith.
Her father preceded her in death.
A private family graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Bogata Cemetery, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating. Services are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. Linda will lie in state at Clarksville Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 for anyone wishing to view and sign the register.
Pallbearers are John Thomas Bryson, Morgan Smith, Kris Lawson, Kory Lawson, Ricky Roach, Justin Roach, Ike Roach, Jason Benson and Leslie Ewell.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bill Bryson, of the Lone Star Community; her mother, Imogene Hutson, of Bogata; one son, Scott Bryson and wife, Lisa, of the Lone Star Community; one daughter, Michelle Smith, of the Lone Star Community; grandchildren, Shelby Bryson, John Thomas Bryson, Morgan Smith, Jessie Smith, Latrel Lacy and husband, Coby, Stanley Smith, Lindsey North and husband, Billy, Landon LaForge and Jamie Bryant; great-grandchildren, Michael, Cadence, Ryker, Lincoln and Keegan; and her mother-in-law, Ola Bryson, of Bogata.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.