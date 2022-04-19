Arvil Leroy Hines

The Rev. Arvil Leroy “Buddy” Hines, 86, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 with his family at this side.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Canaanland Church of God with the Rev. Daniel Hines and the Rev. Blake Stogsdill officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Buddy was born on Sept. 25, 1935 in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Buddy was a Minister of the Gospel and taught Sunday School for many years. He retired as a trucker after 35 years of service to Oliver Rubber Company.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Linda Sue Davidson Hines on Jan. 19, 2018. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Lewis and Jessie Lee Harris; a brother, Jackie Hines; a son, Ricky Hines; a grandson, Zachary Hines; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Hines. Survivors include his children, Laurinda Yoder and husband, Eran, of Paris, Tim Hines, of Blossom, Carl Hines and wife, Stacy, of Novice, Lela Kelley and husband, David, of Paris, Daniel Hines and wife, Teri, of Blossom, Carolyn Ferrier and husband, Ron, of McAlester, Oklahoma and Terry Hines, of Nebraska; a daughter-in-law, Deb Hines, of Nebraska; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Casket bearers will be Kyle Kinslow, Blake Stogsdill, Matt Nichols, Chase Stogsdill, Wesley Hines, Bubba Hines. Honorary casket bearers will be Corbin Hines, Billy Hines, David Hines and Michael Hines.
