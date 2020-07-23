Ms. Alma Lee Beachem, 89 years old, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 22, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 309 E. Star Street, Clarksville, TexaS. Pastor Harold Massey, pastor and eulogist. Viewing will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will be at Hebron Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
