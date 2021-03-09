At 9:21 p.m. Monday, Paris police were called to a stabbing victim in the 800 block of 12th Street NE. A 32-year-old man reported he had been stabbed while in the 1200 block of Tudor Street. The investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Eugene Smith, 35, of Paris.
Smith was charged with aggraved assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Paris woman jailed after assault complaint
Police responded to a disturbance in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:04 p.m. Monday. The complainant reported she had been assaulted by her girlfriend during an argument over a set of car keys and a cellphone. The complainant said that during the assault, she had been choked by her girlfriend.
Police arrested 22-year-old Bryanna Dawn-Lucille Gibson and charged her with assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Stolen vehicle found, investigation continues
Police were called to the 1400 block of West Henderson Street at 9:27 a.m. Monday in reference to a stolen vehicle. The complainant reported that someone had stolen his 2010 Ford F-150 pickup sometime during the night. The vehicle was later found abandoned in the 2100 block of West Shiloh Street.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
