Margaret Elizabeth Castleberry Rheudasil was born on Aug. 15, 1920, to James Edmond and Mary Elizabeth Wright Castleberry, in Paris, Texas.
She married Rupert Harris Still in 1945 and, with him, had her only child, Charles Edmond Still. She married William Hal Rheudasil in 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her brother, Edmond Wright Castleberry.
A century long resident of Paris, she received her eternal crown from her beloved Jesus Christ on Jan. 31, 2021.
Margaret graduated from Paris High, Paris Junior College, Southern Methodist University with a bachelor in music education and East Texas State University which is now Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she studied for two years, on Saturdays and during the summer, to get her masters in elementary education.
She taught for 35 years at West Paris, Fourth Ward and Aiken elementary schools, 30 of those as a first grade teacher, but her “life” was music. “I have always said ‘God gave me only a little music talent’, but I have used it to the best of my ability for my own enjoyment and, especially, for the glory of God.” She accompanied singing and performing students and helped plan programs at all the schools where she taught and played the organ and piano at Garrett Memorial Methodist, First United Methodist and First Presbyterian churches for over 70 years. She had practiced on the organ at Immanuel Baptist, when Garrett Memorial was going to buy a Hammond organ, so she always said she was “ecumenical”. With the challenge of learning to play the organ she asked her mentor and teacher, Clara Rice “Sugee” Thompson, “What am I going to do?” to which Sugee replied “You’re going to learn to play the organ!”
In addition to teaching and playing the organ, she sold World Books for about two years to buy Charles his first cornet. She was a wonderful caring woman to all who knew her.
Margaret was a lifelong Methodist, having had a grandfather who was a Methodist minister, and a member of First United Methodist Church. She was a life member and past president in Delta Kappa Gamma teacher’s society, a member of United Methodist Women, Women of First Presbyterian, Church Women United, Retired Teachers Association, Texana Study Club, the Newcomers Club and the board of Paris Entertainment Series.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, with viewing in the hour prior, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She so loved her brother, Edmond, who was her closest friend and advisor and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, who is survived by her son and his wife, Karen, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and their children, Jennifer Miars, of Dallas, Elizabeth Alexander (Chad), of Princeton and Kristi Dillard (Jeff), of Fort Smith; and their children, Lauren Elizabeth Buckner, William Alexander (Alec) Buckner, Rilye Jane Dillard, Piper Elizabeth Miars, Lexi Belle Miars, Parker Lee Dillard, Emma Kate Alexander, Geryn Pyper Alexander and the “apple of her eye” Charles Lee “Charlie boy” Alexander II (the two extra boys she never had were so special to her); and her niece and nephew, William Bruce (Bill) Castleberry and Thelma Claire Ehney-Dodson; and their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 322 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75460, or the charity of your choice.
The family of Mrs. Rheudasil wishes to express appreciation to Colonial Lodge, Heritage House and Platinum Hospice for the care and concern they showed Mrs. Rheudasil.
