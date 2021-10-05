STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: Napier had a phenomenal outing on the green for Paris’ golf team last week. In the Paris High Sonic Drive-In Invitational, Napier shot a 72 to finish atop the winners’ podium in first place.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: Price was simply unstoppable for the Mustangs in their homecoming win on Friday. The running back had a trio of touchdowns, running for an incredible 240 yards in the process. Defensively, he made an impact by forcing a fumble.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: In nearly all facets, Sessums was a leader for her team in Friday’s four-set win over Chisum. Her 14 kills were a team high, as were here 12 digs — many of which were phenomenal ups that saw her diving to the floor and fully extending to keep the rally alive.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: Mankins was instrumental in the Lady Rebs’ win over James Bowie on Friday. The senior finished with a team-best 14 kills, and also finished with a block and seven digs.
NAME:
Mason Napier
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: Napier had a phenomenal outing on the green for Paris’ golf team last week. In the Paris High Sonic Drive-In Invitational, Napier shot a 72 to finish atop the winners’ podium in first place.
NAME:
Zaquavious Price
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: Price was simply unstoppable for the Mustangs in their homecoming win on Friday. The running back had a trio of touchdowns, running for an incredible 240 yards in the process. Defensively, he made an impact by forcing a fumble.
NAME:
Ali Sessums
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: In nearly all facets, Sessums was a leader for her team in Friday’s four-set win over Chisum. Her 14 kills were a team high, as were here 12 digs — many of which were phenomenal ups that saw her diving to the floor and fully extending to keep the rally alive.
NAME:
Anthanie Whitman
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 9/27: Whitman was stellar in his team’s district-opening win on Friday. He ran for 182 yards, picking up roughly nine yards per carry, and scored two of his team’s three touchdowns.
Public trust in government remains low. Only about one-quarter of Americans say they can trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (22%), according to Pew Research Center. Since 2007, the share saying they can trust the government always or most of the time has not surpassed 30%. Do you trust the U.S. government?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.