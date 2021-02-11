Please be advised that the roads are slick from the small amount of moisture that fell overnight.
Drive only of you have to and if you do have to, drive slow and give all other cars plenty of room. Remember, stopping takes longer so slow down way before you need to stop and apply the brakes lightly to avoid skidding.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.