Jerry Claud Dudley Sr., of Deport, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home with his family, in Los Alamos, New Mexico on Oct. 2, 2021 at the age of 87.
Funeral services were conducted at Shady Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Hill, Billy Parr, Robert Tharp, Bobby Walters, Don Mcknight and Charles Thompson.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1933, to Claudie and Lois Dudley in Clardy, Texas.
After graduating from Deport High School in 1952 he was employed by the Texas Highway Department from 1953 until Sept. 1993, where he retired after 40 years. He joined the United States Army where he served from Oct. 1956 to April 1959. In June of 1959 he joined the Texas National Guard, 49th Armored Division and retired after 27 years of service on Nov. 30, 1993. Jerry always talked about the friendship of those that served with him. He proudly wore his Cold War Veteran vest and cap everywhere he went. He was also known as the T-Shirt Man, where he painted t-shirts by hand for hundreds of customers for many years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Deport, Texas.
In 2014, he went to Los Alamos, New Mexico to live with his son, Jerry. He enjoyed going to the Day Out Program at the Los Alamos Senior Center and enjoyed his days talking with friends that he made there. In his later years, he suffered from Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease which robbed him of his strength and stamina, it also gave him a softness we treasured. During this time, he taught us patience and allowed us to show him a small measure of the service he had long shown all of us.
Jerry is survived by his son, Jerry Dudley Jr. (Charla); and daughter, Julie Risinger; his grandchildren, Colton (Jesse), Justin (Megan), Jaydon, Nathan, Morgan, Mark (Amy), Chris (Trish), Brian and Jimmy (Hali); his great-grandchildren, Jaxton, Jensen, Jerimiah, Jonah, Luna, Derek, Mikayla, Alexxis, Brannt, Chloe; and his brother, Roger Wayne Dudley (Linda); and longtime friend Karen Cashion.
He was preceded in death by his parents Claudie and Lois Dudley.
