Jerry Wayne Mowery died on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center from complications from COPD at the age of 77. He was born on June 25, 1943, in Red River County to Rolin and Norma Mowery. After high school he joined the United States Air Force where he began his many travel experiences after being stationed at Goosebay, Labrador, Missouri, Texas and Japan. It was in Missouri that he met his soulmate, Deanna Barker Mowery, who joined him in the rest of his travel and life adventures.
After his military service, Jerry graduated from the University of Central Missouri and was accepted into a civil service training program and began his civil service career, retiring after 33 years as a contracting officer for the U.S. government. During his 33 years of service, he and Deanna continued seeing the world as he was assigned to service in St. Louis, Missouri, Seattle, Washington, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Ankara, Turkey, and finally Manassa, Virginia. He and Deanna returned to his roots in East Texas upon his retirement, settling in Paris, Texas, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and his many other interests, including hunting and fishing, woodworking, wine-making, playing bridge, and antique cars. He served as president of the Red River Valley Honkers Antique Car Club and was a member of the Armadillos and Road Runners car clubs, enjoying many fun outings with friends along the way.
Surviving him is his wife of 59 years, Deanna; his two sons, Jim Mowery and David Mowery of Washington; his granddaughter, Terra Gegg (A.J.) of Springfield, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Preston and Chloe Gegg; his grandson Alex Mowery (Elena) of Englewood, Colorado; his siblings. Ruth Pickering, Frank Mowery (Linda) and Mike Mowery (Kelley) all of Paris; a brother-in-law, Jim Barker (Claudette) of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents; his in-laws, Bill and Evelyn Barker; and a brother-in-law, Don Roy Pickering.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Arrangements are being made by Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Salvation Army, 350 Kaufman St., Paris, TX 75460 or the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon, Miami, FL 33134 or a charity of your choice.
