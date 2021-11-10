Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 3300 block of Park Place at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that an unknown person damaged the lock on the front door to gain access to the building. Once they were inside, a large amount of cash was stolen. The investigation continues.
Fort Worth man suspected of choking woman
Paris police responded to an assault in progress in the 1800 block of Jackson Court at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday. A woman reported that she had been strangled by a friend three times during an argument. Police arrested a 27-year-old Fort Worth man, charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breath, which is a third degree felony. He was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 59 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
As the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of Texas's Heartbeat Bill, a law that prevents abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, justices appeared to focus on the bill's enforcement mechanism that allows anyone to file a lawsuit against those violating the law. The mechanism is considered a loophole to the constitutional right to abortion because it removed responsibility for enforcement from state officials. Do you believe justices should support the enforcement mechanism?
