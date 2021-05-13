Fire and rescue

MAY 11 to MAY 13

FD Assist EMS

May 11

4:19 to 4:20 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.

8:30 to 8:39 p.m., Clarksville St.

May 12

9:21 to 9:48 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

10:55 to 11:17 a.m., 1470 12th St. NE.

2:56 to 3:24 p.m., 3915 Jefferson Road.

3:52 to 3:57 p.m., 120 E. Kaufman St.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

May 12

6:08 to 6:23 p.m., 1265 14th St. SE.

First Responder-Paris

May 11

7:52 to 8:01 a.m., 59 12th St. SE.

8:34 to 8:42 p.m., 285 27th St. NW.

May 12

11:02 to 11:15 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.

12:10 to 12:29 p.m., 610 Bunker St.

2:06 to 2:17 p.m., 2501 N. Main St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

May 11

12:27 to 12:58 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.

3:04 to 3:17 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.

Public Service

May 12

9:14 to 9:25 a.m., 740 23d St. SE.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.